Economy

12:59 03.07.2021

NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

3 min read
NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) advised market participants, both consumers and generators of electricity, not to focus on the day-ahead market (DAM) as a price indicator in bilateral agreements, and use a fixed price at which the resource is bought and sold.

According to the regulator's statement on the website late on Friday evening, it provided such recommendations in response to a sharp, by almost a third, decrease in the price of day-ahead market in the first days of July, which was explained by the withdrawal of demand from DAM to the bilateral contracts market.

"The volume of day-ahead market on July 2 due to a decrease in demand decreased by 32,293 MWh or 40% [to 47,940 MWh from 80,200 MWh as of July 1]. The weighted average price of DAM decreased by 29%, to UAH 1,035 per MWh [price as of July 1 was UAH 1,451 per MWh]. At the same time, there is a significant increase in the volume of bilateral contracts market," the commission said in a statement.

In turn, the regulator explained the sharp decrease in demand by a decrease in the purchase of a resource on the DAM by individual market participants, indicating that this is primarily D.Trading LLC (DTEK group), which, according to the regulator, reduced the purchase on DAM by 74%, while increasing the volume of its purchases on the bilateral contracts market "from related parties."

"Such excessive power of individual players in the electricity market threatens its efficient, competitive and stable functioning," the regulator said, adding that in the near future the relevant information will be transferred to the Antimonopoly Committee for investigation.

For its part, the commission intends to contribute in every possible way to the introduction of amendments to the legislation, providing for the obligation of all market participants, regardless of their form of ownership, to buy and sell electricity under bilateral contracts exclusively at electronic auctions.

"This, among other things, minimizes the possibility of non-transparent sale of electricity to its own traders or related parties," the regulator said.

According to the Market Operator, the weighted average price of electricity for DAM in the United Energy Systems of Ukraine on July 3 decreased to UAH 665.42 per MWh, which is almost 36% lower than the price of July 2 and 54% lower than the price as of July 1. Compared to July 2, the volume of DAM decreased by almost 5,000 MWh, to 43,200 MWh.

At the same time, D.Trading urged NEURC to put things in order in the new electricity market in accordance with European standards of work, urgently remove manipulations and speculations that distort, in its opinion, the energy reform of Ukraine.

"Due to the new wave of speculation on the DAM and the fall in prices due to speculative traders D.Trading insists on the need for the regulator to take decisive action to combat manipulation in the market and ensure the stability of the energy system," the company said on the website on Friday.

At the same time, the company said they consider the inactivity of NEURC in solving its problems and creating conditions for manipulations to be fatal for the market.

Tags: #neurc #market #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:39 29.06.2021
Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

16:11 15.06.2021
State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

12:11 26.05.2021
Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

12:59 18.05.2021
Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

17:23 22.04.2021
NEURC approves feed-in tariff for EuroCape wind power plant of 98 MW

NEURC approves feed-in tariff for EuroCape wind power plant of 98 MW

14:37 06.04.2021
UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

16:23 30.03.2021
Ukrainian pharma market expands by 13% in 2020 – experts

Ukrainian pharma market expands by 13% in 2020 – experts

13:58 24.03.2021
Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM

Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM

17:48 17.03.2021
More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

17:31 17.03.2021
Ukraine increases electricity generation by 0.7% in Jan-Feb

Ukraine increases electricity generation by 0.7% in Jan-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in June up to UAH 18.5 bln, since year start to UAH 49.8 bln – Finance Ministry

Motor Sich in June signs contracts to supply four engines for Antonov, 14 for Turkish Aerospace Industries

LATEST

Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

Director of NBU credit support department Novakovsky resigns following his colleagues

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in June up to UAH 18.5 bln, since year start to UAH 49.8 bln – Finance Ministry

Motor Sich in June signs contracts to supply four engines for Antonov, 14 for Turkish Aerospace Industries

Law on land market in Ukraine comes into force

Economic risks of Nord Stream 2 completion to be discussed during Zelensky's visit to Germany - Klimkin

Agriculture Ministry looking for irrigation companies abroad for reconstruction of irrigation systems in south of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD