Economy

12:29 15.06.2021

New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

1 min read
New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

New Minister of Infrastructure Oleksiy Kubrakov has been tasked with withdrawing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I saw completely their mathematics, their picture, debts ... They [Ukrzaliznytsia] are completely bankrupt ... Now new minister Kubrakov has come. He has been tasked to move from bankruptcy to an enterprise that makes money," the president said in the course of communication with journalists at the all-Ukrainian forum Ukraine 30.

"I would transfer all the stations to concession, let people earn money and provide comfort," Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in 2019 increased its net profit by 14.7 times, to UAH 2.988 billion (UAH 203.85 million in 2018). In 2020, the company received a net loss of UAH 11.9 billion.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 15.06.2021
Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

10:37 15.06.2021
Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

10:08 15.06.2021
Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

18:28 14.06.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 39 mln of profit in May

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 39 mln of profit in May

14:50 14.06.2021
Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

09:51 14.06.2021
"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

16:38 12.06.2021
Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

15:31 12.06.2021
Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

11:32 12.06.2021
Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

LATEST

Ukrtransnafta first time transports Algerian crude oil

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

SFS raids Naftogaz in case of VAT evasion for UAH 2.7 bln

Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

IMF still waiting for much more progress by Ukraine before second SBA tranche – fund

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD