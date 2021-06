The decline in Ukraine's GDP in January-April 2021 slowed down to 0.2%, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Economy.

"The Ministry of Economy estimates a slight decrease in GDP at 0.2% (a 2% drop in the first quarter of 2021, by 4.9% in the four months of 2020)," the ministry said in its review of economic activity in April this year, posted on its website.