12:50 10.06.2021

PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

The ambassadors of the G7 countries congratulated the newly appointed head of the board of state PrivatBank (Kyiv) Gerhard Boesch with the approval of his candidacy by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), despite external pressure, it is indicated on the page of the G7 ambassadors in Ukraine on Twitter at Thursday.

"G7 Ambassadors congratulate Gerhard Boesch, following approval by the NBU of his appointment as new CEO of PrivatBank. This concludes a competitive and professional selection process run by the supervisory board for Ukraine's largest state-owned bank. The quality of this process, including its resistance to external pressure, demonstrates the benefits of good corporate governance," the ambassadors said.

The ambassadors also reiterated their call for the early adoption of comprehensive legislation to improve corporate governance of SOEs.

 

