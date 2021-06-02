Economy

16:47 02.06.2021

Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

2 min read
Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

On June 1, the Supreme Court ruled that the imposition by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) sanctions in the form of UAH 460 million fine to Imperial Tobacco Ukraine and Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine for alleged violation of antimonopoly legislation was groundless, the company's website has reported on Wednesday.

"Our company has always acted completely transparently and decently, advocating fair and honest competition, observing all antimonopoly laws not only in Ukrainian legislation, but also the principles of protecting economic competition laid down in EU legislation," CEO of Imperial Tobacco Ukraine Rastislav Cernak is quoted in the press release as saying.

According to the materials of the court ruling, Imperial Tobacco had nothing to do with the events on the Ukrainian market for the distribution of tobacco products, as a result of which only one distributor remained on the market.

Cernak said that this court ruling is an encouraging sign for all foreign investors in Ukraine.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee in October 2019 imposed a fine of UAH 6.5 billion for anti-competitive concerted actions on cigarette manufacturers and distributors: UAH 3.4 billion on Tedis Ukraine, UAH 370 million on Philip Morris Sales and Distribution, UAH 810 million on Philip Morris Ukraine, UAH 430 million on PJSC JT International Ukraine, UAH 490 million on PJSC JT International Company Ukraine, UAH 170 million on Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine, UAH 290 million on Imperial Tobacco Ukraine, UAH 80 million on British American Tobacco Sales and Marketing Ukraine LLC, UAH 450 million on PJSC A/T B.A.T. – Pryluky Tobacco Company, and also ordered these companies to stop violations.

Imperial Tobacco Ukraine is part of the Imperial Brands holding (Britain), its tobacco factory is located in Kyiv.

The company's brands are Davidoff, Parker & Simpson, West, Style, R1 and Pryma. About 50% of manufactured products are exported to the markets of 20 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, and the United States.

Tags: #imperial_tobacco #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 31.05.2021
Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

17:52 21.05.2021
Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

14:51 21.05.2021
Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

16:25 20.05.2021
Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

12:58 28.04.2021
Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

11:16 23.04.2021
Court in case of downed MH17 to hold visiting session at military air base to inspect reconstruction with limited number of participants

Court in case of downed MH17 to hold visiting session at military air base to inspect reconstruction with limited number of participants

17:55 22.04.2021
Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

14:43 21.04.2021
Supreme Court finds fine of UAH 80 mln imposed by antimonopoly committee on British American Tobacco groundless

Supreme Court finds fine of UAH 80 mln imposed by antimonopoly committee on British American Tobacco groundless

14:12 20.04.2021
Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

17:52 13.04.2021
Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

LATEST

Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

EIB may issue about EUR75 mln to Kharkiv for new trams and infrastructure

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Former Economy Minister, President of KSE Mylovanov takes lead of Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna submiting all necessary documents for start of referendum on land sale to CEC

Zerkal appointed advisor to energy minister

DTEK mulling expansion of its oil and gas business

After launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia to disconnect Ukraine completely from transit to EU – Zelensky

Pivdenne Design Bureau signs contract with European company ISILaunch to launch Sich-2-30 into orbit

EBRD prepares to finance some bioenergy projects under program with cost nearing $55 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD