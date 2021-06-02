Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

On June 1, the Supreme Court ruled that the imposition by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) sanctions in the form of UAH 460 million fine to Imperial Tobacco Ukraine and Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine for alleged violation of antimonopoly legislation was groundless, the company's website has reported on Wednesday.

"Our company has always acted completely transparently and decently, advocating fair and honest competition, observing all antimonopoly laws not only in Ukrainian legislation, but also the principles of protecting economic competition laid down in EU legislation," CEO of Imperial Tobacco Ukraine Rastislav Cernak is quoted in the press release as saying.

According to the materials of the court ruling, Imperial Tobacco had nothing to do with the events on the Ukrainian market for the distribution of tobacco products, as a result of which only one distributor remained on the market.

Cernak said that this court ruling is an encouraging sign for all foreign investors in Ukraine.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee in October 2019 imposed a fine of UAH 6.5 billion for anti-competitive concerted actions on cigarette manufacturers and distributors: UAH 3.4 billion on Tedis Ukraine, UAH 370 million on Philip Morris Sales and Distribution, UAH 810 million on Philip Morris Ukraine, UAH 430 million on PJSC JT International Ukraine, UAH 490 million on PJSC JT International Company Ukraine, UAH 170 million on Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine, UAH 290 million on Imperial Tobacco Ukraine, UAH 80 million on British American Tobacco Sales and Marketing Ukraine LLC, UAH 450 million on PJSC A/T B.A.T. – Pryluky Tobacco Company, and also ordered these companies to stop violations.

Imperial Tobacco Ukraine is part of the Imperial Brands holding (Britain), its tobacco factory is located in Kyiv.

The company's brands are Davidoff, Parker & Simpson, West, Style, R1 and Pryma. About 50% of manufactured products are exported to the markets of 20 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, and the United States.