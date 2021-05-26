Economy

12:06 26.05.2021

EIB to provide EUR 7 mln to Territories Development Ministry for implementation of infrastructure projects

EIB to provide EUR 7 mln to Territories Development Ministry for implementation of infrastructure projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development have signed a grant agreement for EUR 7 million for the preparation and implementation of the Ukrainian Recovery Programme (URP), the press service of the Ministry has reported.

"The signed grant of EUR 7 million contributes to the implementation of a new loan agreement – the Ukrainian Recovery Programme – in accordance with the leading international approaches and the interests of Ukrainian communities. Thanks to the URP, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, sports infrastructure and other key infrastructure in eastern Ukraine have already been restored," Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Ivan Lukeria.

The grant is provided under the EU Neighborhood Investment Platform (NIP) and complements the URP funding from the EIB.

According to the report, the URP funds will finance several hundred small and medium-sized projects at the municipal level, including the restoration of social infrastructure, improvement of utilities, repair of damaged administrative buildings. The implementation of the projects will improve conditions for 13 million Ukrainians.

"The new loan agreement from the EIB in the amount of EUR 340 million, which we signed last year, contributes to the large-scale reconstruction of social infrastructure in Ukraine. And the grant of EUR 7 million from the EU will help us to quickly implement the planned recovery," Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

 

