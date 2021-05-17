Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

Ukrposhta begins the process of acquiring a small bank, announces a tender for an appraiser, Ukrposhta Board Chairman Igor Smelyansky has said.

"We will start the week with positivity, especially since we have been working towards it for four long years. And when the decision (albeit a compromise) has been approved by all respected parties, Ukrposhta begins the process of acquiring the bank. We are announcing a tender for an appraiser who can help us in this serious matter," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to him, the acquired bank will be small, without branches or with a small number of them and without a portfolio of troubled assets.

"Now there are two or three such goals, with which we will begin negotiations. I really hope to close the deal within the next five to six months," he said.