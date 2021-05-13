Economy

18:55 13.05.2021

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

2 min read
Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Over the past month, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has increased the forecast of payments on public debt in 2021 by UAH 3.34 billion - to UAH 602 billion, in particular, the forecast for payments in October-December was increased by UAH 1.9 billion - to UAH 119.9 billion.

According to the data on the website of the Ministry of Finance, the forecast of payments on the state debt in April-June increased by UAH 0.98 billion - to UAH 166.7 billion, in July-September - by UAH 0.5 billion, to UAH 169.6 billion.

September remains the peak month for payments, and over the month the ministry has increased the forecast for September payments by UAH 0.56 billion - to UAH 104.2 billion, according to the data of the Ministry of Finance.

The forecast of payments on the state debt in 2022 increased by almost UAH 12 billion - up to UAH 350.9 billion, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Finance also raised the forecast of payments on domestic debt in the second quarter - by UAH 1.51 billion, to UAH 147.2 billion, in the third - by UAH 0.6 billion, to UAH 80.4 billion, in the fourth – by UAH 0,48 billion, up to UAH 104 billion.

In general, payments on the domestic public debt this year should amount to UAH 441.1 billion, on the external - UAH 161.3 billion, according to the May forecast.

Tags: #debt #ukraine #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:27 13.05.2021
France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

13:10 13.05.2021
Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

13:07 13.05.2021
Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

11:27 13.05.2021
EU says Russia is aiming to de facto integrate eastern Ukraine – media

EU says Russia is aiming to de facto integrate eastern Ukraine – media

11:20 13.05.2021
Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

10:51 13.05.2021
U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

10:14 13.05.2021
France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

09:40 13.05.2021
Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

10:21 12.05.2021
Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

09:37 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

LATEST

Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

Some 64% of Ukrainians against introduction of land market in Ukraine, 79% against selling it to foreigners

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD