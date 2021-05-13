Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Over the past month, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has increased the forecast of payments on public debt in 2021 by UAH 3.34 billion - to UAH 602 billion, in particular, the forecast for payments in October-December was increased by UAH 1.9 billion - to UAH 119.9 billion.

According to the data on the website of the Ministry of Finance, the forecast of payments on the state debt in April-June increased by UAH 0.98 billion - to UAH 166.7 billion, in July-September - by UAH 0.5 billion, to UAH 169.6 billion.

September remains the peak month for payments, and over the month the ministry has increased the forecast for September payments by UAH 0.56 billion - to UAH 104.2 billion, according to the data of the Ministry of Finance.

The forecast of payments on the state debt in 2022 increased by almost UAH 12 billion - up to UAH 350.9 billion, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Finance also raised the forecast of payments on domestic debt in the second quarter - by UAH 1.51 billion, to UAH 147.2 billion, in the third - by UAH 0.6 billion, to UAH 80.4 billion, in the fourth – by UAH 0,48 billion, up to UAH 104 billion.

In general, payments on the domestic public debt this year should amount to UAH 441.1 billion, on the external - UAH 161.3 billion, according to the May forecast.