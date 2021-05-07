Economy

15:31 07.05.2021

Ukraine's intl reserves 3.6% up in April – NBU

1 min read
Ukraine's intl reserves 3.6% up in April – NBU

Ukraine's international reserves increased by early May 2021, according to preliminary data, to $28 billion (equivalent), which is 3.6% more than in early April 2021 ($27.035 billion), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said on Friday.

"As of May 1, 2021, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $28 billion (equivalent). In April, they increased by 3.6%, taking into account foreign exchange receipts in favor of the government and the revaluation of financial instruments," the NBU said.

