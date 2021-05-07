Ukraine's intl reserves 3.6% up in April – NBU

Ukraine's international reserves increased by early May 2021, according to preliminary data, to $28 billion (equivalent), which is 3.6% more than in early April 2021 ($27.035 billion), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said on Friday.

