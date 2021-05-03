Economy

11:30 03.05.2021

Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

2 min read
Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

The Cabinet of Ministers calls on the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to continue holding office until the end of the competition for the posts of new members, the Uriadovy Portal has reported.

"The Cabinet of Ministers took into account the official statement of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and by its resolution dated April 28, 2021 No. 370 offered its members to hold their posts for the period of a new competition and selection of new independent members of the supervisory board," the Uriadovy Portal said in a report on Sunday night.

It is noted that the government hoped that the Naftogaz's supervisory board, "in continuation of the best corporate governance practices, will take a position regarding the further fulfillment of its duties. This will ensure high-quality, independent and sustainable management of the largest state-owned company NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy."

"The Cabinet of Ministers remains committed to the corporate governance reform according to OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] guidelines, which are designed to improve the management of public sector enterprises," the report said.

As reported, the government at the general meeting of shareholders of Naftogaz Ukrainy on April 28 recognized the work of the supervisory board and the management of the company as unsatisfactory. The Cabinet of Ministers first terminated the powers of all members of the supervisory board – both independent and representatives from the state – with their subsequent re-election in full, but from April 30, 2021.

Having dismissed the supervisory board for two days, the Cabinet prematurely terminated the powers of head of the board of Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev, relieving him of office on April 28, and also elected and appointed Yuriy Vitrenko as the head of the company from April 29 for a period of one year.

On April 30, all members of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, who were present at the extraordinary meeting on Friday, filed their resignation notices, which will be effective on May 14, 2021.

Tags: #naftogaz #cabinet_of_ministers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 01.05.2021
Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

18:04 29.04.2021
Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

10:07 29.04.2021
State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

10:04 29.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

16:23 28.04.2021
Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

15:51 28.04.2021
Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

11:15 28.04.2021
Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

18:58 27.04.2021
Naftogaz head positively evaluates loan market for company

Naftogaz head positively evaluates loan market for company

17:40 27.04.2021
Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

Naftogaz ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 19 bln, returns to profit-making in 2021 – company

16:07 27.04.2021
PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

PM expects Naftogaz, other gas selling companies to cut prices for gas as offer for one year in summer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

LATEST

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

EU, IFIs call for Ukraine's renewed commitment to reforms

Vitrenko: Naftogaz to mull filing claims to intl arbitration to transfer gas sales points to Ukraine-Russian border

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company studying prospects of entering Asian markets

President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Prices for construction work in Ukraine up by 15% in March – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD