Prices for construction work in Ukraine up by 15% in March – statistics

Prices for construction and assembly work in Ukraine in March 2021 increased by 15.2% compared to March 2020, the State Statistics Service has said.

According to it, prices increased in all construction segments: construction of residential buildings saw an increase of 8.3%, and non-residential – by 11.1%; engineering construction increased in price by 23.5%.

Compared to the previous month, prices for construction of residential buildings increased by 1.3%, non-residential buildings by 1.9%, and engineering structures by 1.2%.

As reported, in 2020, prices for construction work in Ukraine increased by 3.7% compared to the previous year, while in 2019 – by 6%.

The data are given excluding the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.