Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

Nova Poshta Global, part of the Nova Poshta group of companies, has launched delivery from German stores through the NP Shopping platform, the press service of Nova Poshta said.

"Germany is a very popular area of online shopping, because many Ukrainians associate German equipment and clothing primarily with quality. We have just added this country to NP Shopping and we already have the first customers who made an order in the most popular German stores eBay, Amazon, Zalando, Zara, G-star, Otto, Mediamarkt. At the same time, users are not limited in their choice, they can order in other online stores in Germany, where there is no direct delivery to Ukraine. The company will update the catalog by adding the most popular Internet shops," the press service said citing the deputy director for product development and marketing at Nova Poshta Global, Olha Volodina.

It is noted that the delivery time for orders from Germany is from eight working days. Shipping cost is EUR 2.9 for every 0.5 kg of the actual weight of the shipment.

Nova Poshta Global also offers delivery from online stores in China, the United States, Poland and the UK.