Economy

15:53 28.04.2021

Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

1 min read
Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

Nova Poshta Global, part of the Nova Poshta group of companies, has launched delivery from German stores through the NP Shopping platform, the press service of Nova Poshta said.

"Germany is a very popular area of online shopping, because many Ukrainians associate German equipment and clothing primarily with quality. We have just added this country to NP Shopping and we already have the first customers who made an order in the most popular German stores eBay, Amazon, Zalando, Zara, G-star, Otto, Mediamarkt. At the same time, users are not limited in their choice, they can order in other online stores in Germany, where there is no direct delivery to Ukraine. The company will update the catalog by adding the most popular Internet shops," the press service said citing the deputy director for product development and marketing at Nova Poshta Global, Olha Volodina.

It is noted that the delivery time for orders from Germany is from eight working days. Shipping cost is EUR 2.9 for every 0.5 kg of the actual weight of the shipment.

Nova Poshta Global also offers delivery from online stores in China, the United States, Poland and the UK.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:06 23.04.2021
Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

10:42 13.04.2021
Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

09:57 30.03.2021
Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

12:52 05.01.2021
Nova Poshta to open 40 business branches in 2021, looking for co-investors

Nova Poshta to open 40 business branches in 2021, looking for co-investors

16:44 16.12.2020
Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

18:55 07.12.2020
Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

17:22 04.12.2020
Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

18:32 23.11.2020
Over 30% of all medicines ordered by residents of villages, urban-type settlements – Nova Poshta

Over 30% of all medicines ordered by residents of villages, urban-type settlements – Nova Poshta

13:31 20.10.2020
Nova Poshta opens 1,300 new offices since early 2020

Nova Poshta opens 1,300 new offices since early 2020

13:42 28.09.2020
Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

Misen announces plans to recover hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars from Ukraine over increase in gas royalties

Rada approves amendments to Land Code

Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

LATEST

Govt sets norm of dividend payment by public sector for 2020 at 50% - resolution

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

Misen announces plans to recover hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars from Ukraine over increase in gas royalties

Rada approves amendments to Land Code

Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

Naftogaz cuts capex by 44.5% in 2020

Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

Shebelynka gas refinery for first time carries out maintenance work without stopping refining

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD