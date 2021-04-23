It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

It may take at least a year to launch the production of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine, even with the help of the technology transfer mechanism, Executive Director of the Farmak pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) Volodymyr Kostiuk said.

"We conduct consultations, involve experts. We said back in the summer: the best tactic and strategy for obtaining a vaccine is a transfer of technology. There were candidates for the Ukrainian vaccine, they wanted to involve us there, but we rejected these proposals, because we understand how it is difficult, expensive and risky to develop our own vaccine. Then we proposed a technology transfer mechanism. Now we have returned to this idea and, with the support of the Ministry of Health, are trying to find a partner for technology transfer," he told journalists on Thursday.

Kostiuk said that since the beginning of COVID-19 epidemic, Farmak has approached vaccine developers with proposals for technology transfer projects.

"We are focusing on vaccines from well-regulated markets, that is from EU, the United States. We looked closely at both Indian and Chinese vaccines, but then we decided that we would still go to well-regulated markets," he said.

At the same time, Kostiuk expects that vaccine developers, who could become donors for technology transfer, may pay attention to the use of the production capacities of Ukrainian companies "as soon as they cover the needs of their countries."

"We are working very actively in this direction. At the same time, we must understand that this is not a fast path. According to optimistic forecasts, it may take a year with the transfer of technologies and registration of the medicine," he said.

Kostiuk said that for the production of the Farmak vaccines can use the capacities of the new production building for sterile liquid medicines, which is currently being prepared for launch.

In turn, Technical Director of Farmak Andriy Hoy said the capacity of the new building of sterile liquid medicines makes it possible to produce about 10 million doses of vaccines in multi-dose vials and even increase this volume.

"When it comes to vaccine production, a partner who transfers technology to us is very important. We spoke with many companies, but now the companies, potential donors of technology, have specialists who are engaged in technology transfer in great demand. In such a short time, no one has launched vaccine production. First of all, they are busy with their production problems, only then they will look at the transfer. Perhaps, for this there should be a political solution," he said.

As reported, the Farmak pharmaceutical company has invested EUR 50 million in a new production building for sterile liquid medicines, which will double the production of sterile liquid medicines.

Farmak is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market with a 5.9% stake in monetary terms.

Over the past five years, Farmak's investments in the scientific and technical complex, production equipment and research activities amounted to UAH 3.4 billion.