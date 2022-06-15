Shareholders of Farmak pharmaceutical company re-elect supervisory board, its head

The meeting of shareholders of the largest pharmaceutical company in terms of sales in monetary terms JSC Farmak (Kyiv) has re-elected the supervisory board and its head Filya Zhebrovska.

As the company reported in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, by its decision, the meeting held on June 7 re-elected Hryhoriy Kostiuk, Mykhailo Vanat, Oleh Syarkevich and Victoria Smarodina as members of the supervisory board.

In addition, the meeting terminated the powers of member of the supervisory board Petro Chernyshov and elected Maurice Chagnaud, who previously held senior positions in Advanz Pharma (Canada), MAC Healthcare (Switzerland) and Remedica (Cyprus), as a member of their boards.