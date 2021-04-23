Economy

15:06 23.04.2021

Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

The Nova Poshta group of companies paid UAH 5 billion in taxes and fees to state and local budgets in 2020, which is 20% more than in 2019, the company's press service said on Friday.

According to the press service, over the past year Nova Poshta rose from 27th to 19th place in the rating of the largest taxpayers in Ukraine.

Over the past three years, Nova Poshta has paid more than UAH 12 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels and funds.

The press service said that the company operates within the framework of Ukrainian legislation, pays officially declared salaries to employees and provides them with medical insurance. In addition, Nova Poshta helps hospitals and socially vulnerable groups of the population.

"We do not stay away from life in Ukraine and actively help those who are in need: hospitals and universities, volunteers and socially vulnerable groups of the population. We care of what country we live and work in," Chief Financial Officer of the group Petro Fokov said.

The Nova Poshta group of companies includes, in particular, the companies Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, NovaPay and Nova Poshta Global.

In 2019, the group transferred more than UAH 4 billion of taxes and fees to the Ukrainian budget.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Interfax-Ukraine
