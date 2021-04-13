Economy

10:42 13.04.2021

Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

2 min read
Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

A new terminal of Nova Poshta has started operating at full capacity in Cherkasy, the total investment in its construction amounted to UAH 33.2 million, the press service of the company said.

According to a press release, the construction of the terminal began in August 2019, with a pilot launch in January this year.

The report states that the terminal is equipped with automated equipment of Ukrainian production and has two sorting lines, each of which can handle up to 3,600 parcels per hour.

"Thanks to automation, we can quickly process large volumes of parcels, which are growing from year to year. Therefore, we equip not only terminals in million-plus cities with automatic equipment, but have begun to do this in other regional centers as well," the press service of Nova Poshta said citing its CEO Oleksandr Bulba.

At the same time, he explained that automated systems allow to quickly sort parcels in boxes or those that have a rectangular shape, which means that they reach customers faster.

The terminal can simultaneously unload and load 43 vehicles. From the sorting line, consignments are loaded directly onto the car body using special telescopic conveyors.

The new terminal will sort parcels and cargo for Cherkasy and 84 settlements in Cherkasy region.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the express delivery market in Ukraine. The company's network consists of about 8,000 branches throughout the country. In 2019, Nova Poshta transferred more than UAH 4 billion in taxes and fees to the country's budget.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:57 30.03.2021
Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

12:52 05.01.2021
Nova Poshta to open 40 business branches in 2021, looking for co-investors

Nova Poshta to open 40 business branches in 2021, looking for co-investors

16:44 16.12.2020
Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

18:55 07.12.2020
Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

17:22 04.12.2020
Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

18:32 23.11.2020
Over 30% of all medicines ordered by residents of villages, urban-type settlements – Nova Poshta

Over 30% of all medicines ordered by residents of villages, urban-type settlements – Nova Poshta

13:31 20.10.2020
Nova Poshta opens 1,300 new offices since early 2020

Nova Poshta opens 1,300 new offices since early 2020

13:42 28.09.2020
Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

12:28 21.09.2020
Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

15:59 17.08.2020
Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

Ukraine's inflation accelerates to 1.7% in March, yoy to 8.5% - statistics

Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

LATEST

Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

Directors of state mines to present business plans for 10 years to make decision on their merger with Centrenergo – SPF

Housing construction 10-20% up since year start – FIMA

Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD