Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

A new terminal of Nova Poshta has started operating at full capacity in Cherkasy, the total investment in its construction amounted to UAH 33.2 million, the press service of the company said.

According to a press release, the construction of the terminal began in August 2019, with a pilot launch in January this year.

The report states that the terminal is equipped with automated equipment of Ukrainian production and has two sorting lines, each of which can handle up to 3,600 parcels per hour.

"Thanks to automation, we can quickly process large volumes of parcels, which are growing from year to year. Therefore, we equip not only terminals in million-plus cities with automatic equipment, but have begun to do this in other regional centers as well," the press service of Nova Poshta said citing its CEO Oleksandr Bulba.

At the same time, he explained that automated systems allow to quickly sort parcels in boxes or those that have a rectangular shape, which means that they reach customers faster.

The terminal can simultaneously unload and load 43 vehicles. From the sorting line, consignments are loaded directly onto the car body using special telescopic conveyors.

The new terminal will sort parcels and cargo for Cherkasy and 84 settlements in Cherkasy region.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the express delivery market in Ukraine. The company's network consists of about 8,000 branches throughout the country. In 2019, Nova Poshta transferred more than UAH 4 billion in taxes and fees to the country's budget.