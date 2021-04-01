State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

Revenues of the state budget of Ukraine in March 2021 amounted to UAH 108 billion, which is 8% more than the planned figure and 22.4% more than last year's level, according to the data of the State Treasury Service.

According to the information released, the general budget fund received UAH 94.8 billion in March, which is 5.7% more than the plan and 21% more than in March 2020.

As for the indicators of budget revenues for January-March, they were exceeded in 2021 by 5.7% of the plan and by 19.2% higher than last year's level for the same period. In general, over the three months of this year, the state budget received almost UAH 251.5 billion, including UAH 219.7 billion for the general fund, which is 4.7% higher than the plan and 19.9% more than in January-March 2020.

Customs in March this year brought almost UAH 34.3 billion, which is 8.6% more than the expected figure and 39.9% higher than in the same month last year. In January-March of this year, customs revenues amounted to UAH 83.4 billion, which is 3.7% higher than the indicative of the Ministry of Finance and by 27.8% - last year's level.

Tax revenues in March brought to the budget UAH 57.6 billion, this amount is 5.4% more than the planned level and 12.3% more than last year.

In January-March of this year, tax revenues brought UAH 128.6 billion and were 6.2% higher than the expected figure and 16.1% higher than in January-March 2020.

VAT refunds in March fell to UAH 12 billion from UAH 12.47 billion in February.

Local budget revenues last month were 4% higher than the expected level - UAH 27 billion, which is 24.4% higher than in March 2020.

Proceeds from social security tax amounted to almost UAH 27 billion last month, which is 12.6% more than in March 2020.