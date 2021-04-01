NBU agrees on purchase of Unex Bank by Dragon Capital owner Fiala and ex-head of Alfa-Bank Svitek

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has agreed on the purchase of 75.01% of Unex Bank shares by Tomas Fiala through a number of companies of Dragon Capital group and 24.99% of shares by ex-head of Alfa-Bank Ivan Svitek directly, the press service of the central bank said.

According to the report, the committee on supervision and regulation of banks' activities, oversight of payment systems made the corresponding decision on April 1.

As reported, Withine Investments LTD (Cyprus) owns 100% of the shares of Unex Bank, and 100% of the shares of Withine Investments, in turn, belong to Smart Investments (CY) Ltd, which is owned by MP Novinsky.

The bank's net interest income for the nine months of 2020 decreased by 14.8%, to UAH 68.07 million, and net commission income - by 21.2%, to UAH 19.3 million.

According to the NBU, as of January 1, 2021, in terms of total assets (UAH 891.339 million) Unex Bank ranked 63rd among 73 banks operating in the country.