Economy

17:01 30.03.2021

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

The Verkhovna Rada has passed at the final reading government's bill No. 4543 on unlocking the large-scale privatization process.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that 257 MPs backed the bill with the required 226 votes.

As reported, large-scale privatization was suspended due to the entry into force of Law No. 540-IX dated March 30, 2020, which, in connection with the quarantine, imposed restrictions on the privatization of large facilities – both preparation for sale and holding the auctions. Bill No. 4543 removes this provision.

