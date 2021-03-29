ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts UAH 741 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 9.61 bln in dividends

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), following the results of work in 2020, received net profit of UAH 740.902 million, while in 2019 the enterprise saw net loss of UAH 2.265 billion.

According to the company's statement on the annual shareholders meeting on April 29, retained earnings amounted to UAH 30.120 billion over the year.

Over the past year, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reduced its current liabilities by 33.3%, to UAH 17.866 billion, and long-term ones by 5.3%, to UAH 9.605 billion.

At the same time, the plant reduced accounts receivable by 16%, to UAH 21.638 billion.

The assets of the enterprise in 2020 decreased by 9.4%, to UAH 88.350 billion, including the cost of fixed assets increased by 8.9%, to UAH 51.996 billion.

According to the draft decisions, at the meeting, the shareholders intend to allocate UAH 9.610 billion or UAH 2.49 per ordinary registered share for the payment of dividends on ordinary shares.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest manufacturer of rolled steel in Ukraine. It specializes in production of long products, in particular, rebar and wire rod.

ArcelorMittal owns the largest mining and metallurgical plant in Ukraine ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih and a number of small companies, in particular, PJSC ArcelorMittal Beryslav.