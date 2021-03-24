Economy

13:58 24.03.2021

Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM


The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the Wednesday meeting decided to keep the electricity tariff for the population at the current level of UAH 1.68 per kWh, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today we make a decision that the price of electricity for Ukrainians remains unchanged, that is, UAH 1.68 per kWh. State-owned company Energoatom continues to supply electricity to people at a reduced price," the prime minister said during the meeting.

According to Shmyhal, the government allowed Energoatom to fully operate in a free competitive market, which will provide the company with the necessary funds to carry out repairs and implement programs for the modernization and safe operation of nuclear power plants.

As reported, in December 2020, the government extended the regime of special obligations on the electricity market until March 31, 2021, canceling the previously existing preferential tariff for the population for the first 100 kWh of electricity per month in the amount of UAH 0.9 per kWh.

The government also set the price for the sale of electricity by Energoatom to state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer within the obligations to provide the population in the amount of UAH 150 per MWh, for PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo left at the same rate of UAH 10 per MWh.

 

