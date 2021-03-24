Economy

12:06 24.03.2021

Farmak notes strategic role of partnership with EBRD

3 min read

JSC Farmak pharmaceutical company and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed four loan agreements totaling EUR 67 million over 15 years of cooperation, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine, stressing the strategic role of partnership with EBRD in the development and modernization of production.

According to the statement, the management of the pharmaceutical company familiarized EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso with the production lines for which the loan was allocated.

During a recent visit, the EBRD President and officials praised the implementation of the investment in Farmak's growth over the last 15 years, according to the press release. The bank's representatives said that the EBRD values long-term partnership projects that allow observing the continuous development of companies,

"The EBRD's investment is one of the first steps in transforming the company from a local manufacturer into a major international player. We value this cooperation and consider the EBRD our key strategic partner," Chairman of the Supervisory board Filya Zhebrovska said.

The funds of the first EBRD loan in 2006 were used to modernize the production facilities of sterile and non-sterile production facilities, as well as to bring the facilities to the Good Manufacturing Practice standards.

In 2013, Farmak received investments from the EBRD to modernize warehouses and research laboratories and to expand tablet production capacity.

In 2014, Farmak received a third loan from the EBRD to support the company's operations. Subsequently, the EBRD supported Farmak in obtaining a license to invest abroad, which was another step towards the development of the enterprise's international activities.

Farmak received the fourth EBRD loan in 2019. These investments were made in the construction of a new liquid medicine manufacturing facility, office and laboratory facilities, and energy efficiency measures at manufacturing facilities.

Farmak's Executive Director Volodymyr Kostyuk said that cooperation with the EBRD allowed the company to master new approaches and modern business standards.

"The first loan was probably the most difficult for us. This included new international reporting standards, and additional environmental requirements, and constant monitoring of the use of loan funds and the construction process. At first we hired consultants, but very quickly learned to report on our own. But these 15 years of cooperation have changed us. We have grown. We are grateful to the EBRD for the genuine interest in business development and professional support," he said.

Farmak is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market with a 5.9% stake in monetary terms.

Over the past five years, Farmak's investments in the scientific and technical complex, production equipment and research activities amounted to UAH 3.4 billion.

Tags: #farmak #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:36 22.03.2021
Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

16:37 16.03.2021
Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

14:18 15.03.2021
Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

15:45 26.02.2021
EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

17:33 15.02.2021
Farmak plans to develop R&D cluster due to Kyiv City Council decision to sell land plot to company

Farmak plans to develop R&D cluster due to Kyiv City Council decision to sell land plot to company

12:45 29.01.2021
Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

12:33 21.01.2021
EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

18:03 14.01.2021
EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

17:22 14.01.2021
EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

12:26 28.12.2020
EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv shuttle minibuses to ask local authorities to officially ban their operation, travel to rise in price

Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM

Govt ready to pay UAH 8,000 to sole proprietorship in 'red' zones, expects for additional aid from local authorities – PM

MHP plans to pay $30 mln in dividends over 2020 or $0.2803 per share

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

LATEST

Coca-Cola triples capacity of beverage filling line at plant in Kyiv region

Kyiv shuttle minibuses to ask local authorities to officially ban their operation, travel to rise in price

Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM

Govt ready to pay UAH 8,000 to sole proprietorship in 'red' zones, expects for additional aid from local authorities – PM

Lviv plans to open two Regus locations in 2021 – IWG Plc director

MHP plans to pay $30 mln in dividends over 2020 or $0.2803 per share

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD