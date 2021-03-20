Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

During a meeting with President of the Bundestag and former Minister of Finance of Germany Wolfgang Schäuble, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine views Nord Stream 2 as a geopolitical threat for the whole of Europe.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Shmyhal and Schäuble discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation on March 19 within the framework of a working visit of the government team to Germany.

"Denys Shmyhal thanked Wolfgang Schäuble and the Bundestag deputies for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and also noted that Ukraine considers Nord Stream 2 as a geopolitical threat for the whole of Europe," the statement said.

Also, the Prime Minister expressed hope that Germany will play an active role in de-occupation of Crimea, in particular within the framework of the new Crimean Platform initiative.

Shmyhal also told the President of the Bundestag that with an active support of German partners in Ukraine, the decentralization reform continues, which, according to him, has already proven its effectiveness in improving the quality of public services and bringing them closer to the residents of territorial communities.

It is reported that the head of Ukrainian government also thanked the deputies of the Bundestag for last year's adoption of the resolution on establishment of a Documentation Center in Berlin dedicated to the history of the National Socialist occupation.

"We hope that our request for the construction of a separate monument in memory of millions of Ukrainians who died during the Second World War will be supported," Shmyhal said.