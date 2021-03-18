Economy

KAN Development plans to equip medical offices in residential complexes

Medical centers and medical offices will be opened in residential complexes of KAN Development, Ihor Nikonov, the founder of KAN Development, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the idea of developing the own network of medical institutions was postponed.

"We are not ready to launch a hospital yet, we do not have enough finance, although the project has long been ready. But we have organized space for medical centers, for rent in our complexes. We are negotiating, we will attract the already existing networks," Nikonov said.

According to him, there is no point in creating own polyclinics at this stage.

"We calculated: a central hospital with branches-polyclinics is needed for recoupment," Nikonov explained.

He announced the idea of creating medical offices, which is now being worked out.

"We will make special equipped rooms, 600-700 meters each, and hand them over to doctors. We buy equipment, and doctors service it and pay rent," Nikonov said.

Interfax-Ukraine
