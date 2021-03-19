KAN Development preparing to open revenue houses in its residential complexes

KAN Development is preparing to open revenues houses in the Respublika and Fayna Town complexes, KAN Development founder Ihor Nikonov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"In certain sections in Respublika and Fayna Town we made repairs, furnished them and we will lease them ourselves. We have thought out a set of measures for relations with tenants in order to minimize the risk of damage or non-payment. More surveillance cameras, more control," Nikonov said adding that the sections are not yet operational.

Only long-term lease format is provided, he said.

According to Nikonov, revenues houses will help reduce the risks of rental housing from the point of view of other residents of the complexes.

"Regulating the work with rental housing is a very serious process, first of all, from the point of view of security. Permanent residents do not welcome the frequent change of tenants-neighbors. From the point of view of operation, ensuring a balance of interests, this is a headache," Nikonov explained.

According to him, most of the investors, 80-85%, buy housing for themselves. The option of transferring the apartment, which was bought for further lease, to the management of KAN Development has not yet been envisaged.

"We do not yet have such a format of services. It is possible, but it should be systematic. It makes no sense to take one or two apartments into management, and if a person buys 100 apartments, then why not. No one will do it better than us anyway," Nikonov said.