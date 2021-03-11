Economy

17:08 11.03.2021

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will allocate UAH 100 mln for social projects in Kryvy Rih

2 min read
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will allocate UAH 100 mln for social projects in Kryvy Rih

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) will allocate UAH 100 million for the implementation of social projects that will improve the urban environment of Kryvy Rih.

According to the company's press release, the memorandum on social cooperation was signed by ArcelorMittal CIS CEO Vijay Goyal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih CEO Mauro Longobardo and Kryvy Rih Mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov.

At the same time, it is specified that within the framework of the signed memorandum, a working group will be created that will develop a list of projects.

"As in the very name of our enterprise, ArcelorMittal and the city of Kryvy Rih are closely linked and work in constant active interaction. Undoubtedly, all social projects that we will implement jointly will strengthen the image of both the city and our company," Vijay Goyal said.

The mayor of Kryvy Rih, in turn, added that the continuation of fruitful cooperation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in the implementation of joint social projects will further unite efforts to improve the living standards of citizens.

The general director of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih stressed that the plant makes a significant contribution to the economy of Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kryvy Rih, being one of the largest taxpayers in the country.

"For 15 years of work in Ukraine, the company transferred over UAH 75 billion to the budget of the country and the city. However, in addition to payments to the budget, we strive to carry out specific projects for the improvement of Kryvy Rih and the comfort of its residents," the top manager summed up.

Tags: #arcelormittal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:33 09.02.2021
SBU conducts searches at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – President of AmCham

SBU conducts searches at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – President of AmCham

16:37 27.08.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

14:31 20.08.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

17:00 06.08.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

12:07 21.07.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

15:58 18.06.2020
EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

10:39 10.01.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

17:54 05.11.2019
ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

16:39 24.10.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

10:09 11.10.2019
ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

LATEST

Airports of Ukraine cut passenger traffic by 68%, airlines by 63% in Jan-Feb – State Aviation Service

Share of finished apartments in new buildings may reach 25% by 2025 – expert

Dpty Prime Minister of Ukraine speaks about main functions, tasks of Ministry of Strategic Industry

Ukrzaliznytsia notes rise in passenger traffic since early 2021

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Legal market of heated tobacco products in 2021 will fall by 3 times if excise tax rises by 320% - Philip Morris

UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

Siemens to supply Blue GIS switchgear to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD