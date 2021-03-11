ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will allocate UAH 100 mln for social projects in Kryvy Rih

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) will allocate UAH 100 million for the implementation of social projects that will improve the urban environment of Kryvy Rih.

According to the company's press release, the memorandum on social cooperation was signed by ArcelorMittal CIS CEO Vijay Goyal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih CEO Mauro Longobardo and Kryvy Rih Mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov.

At the same time, it is specified that within the framework of the signed memorandum, a working group will be created that will develop a list of projects.

"As in the very name of our enterprise, ArcelorMittal and the city of Kryvy Rih are closely linked and work in constant active interaction. Undoubtedly, all social projects that we will implement jointly will strengthen the image of both the city and our company," Vijay Goyal said.

The mayor of Kryvy Rih, in turn, added that the continuation of fruitful cooperation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in the implementation of joint social projects will further unite efforts to improve the living standards of citizens.

The general director of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih stressed that the plant makes a significant contribution to the economy of Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kryvy Rih, being one of the largest taxpayers in the country.

"For 15 years of work in Ukraine, the company transferred over UAH 75 billion to the budget of the country and the city. However, in addition to payments to the budget, we strive to carry out specific projects for the improvement of Kryvy Rih and the comfort of its residents," the top manager summed up.