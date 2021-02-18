Economy

18:54 18.02.2021

Oschadbank and Syngenta sign partnership program for lending to farmers

1 min read
Oschadbank and Syngenta sign partnership program for lending to farmers

 State-controlled Oschadbank (Kyiv) and the international agrochemical company Syngenta within the framework of a joint partnership program offer agricultural producers loans up to UAH 28 million.

The loans are reportedly provided for the purchase of field crop and vegetable seeds, as well as plant protection products manufactured by Syngenta.

In the first six months, financing is provided at an interest rate of 0.01% per annum, without fees for issuance and early repayment.

Oschadbank was founded in 1991. Its sole owner is the state.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of January 1, 2021, in terms of total assets (UAH 268.753 billion) Oschadbank ranked second among 73 banks operating in the country.

Syngenta is one of the world leaders in production of seeds and plant protection agents. The company employs over 26,000 employees in more than 90 countries of the world. Its manufacturing and research facilities are located in Switzerland, Great Britain, the United States, China and India.

Tags: #syngenta #oschadbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 17.12.2019
NBU estimates Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's need in capital at UAH 23.3-45.8 bln

NBU estimates Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's need in capital at UAH 23.3-45.8 bln

10:23 19.08.2019
NBU decision to disqualify five of Oschadbank supervisory board members is challenge to corporate governance reform in state-owned banks

NBU decision to disqualify five of Oschadbank supervisory board members is challenge to corporate governance reform in state-owned banks

18:37 16.08.2019
NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

09:50 26.07.2019
Ukrtelecom calls on Oschadbank to seek compromise to execute court ruling on dispute of over UAH 1 bln

Ukrtelecom calls on Oschadbank to seek compromise to execute court ruling on dispute of over UAH 1 bln

09:46 26.07.2019
Oschadbank gets no documents on Russia's contesting intl arbitration decision to compensate for bank losses due to annexation of Crimea

Oschadbank gets no documents on Russia's contesting intl arbitration decision to compensate for bank losses due to annexation of Crimea

10:51 23.07.2019
Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

13:09 10.05.2019
JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

16:57 06.02.2019
Ukrlandfarming, Avangard agree on restructuring of UAH 4.4 bln debt to Oschadbank

Ukrlandfarming, Avangard agree on restructuring of UAH 4.4 bln debt to Oschadbank

16:25 14.01.2019
Oschadbank wins another trial against Creative Group

Oschadbank wins another trial against Creative Group

16:00 20.12.2018
Full state guarantee of deposits in Oschadbank should be canceled by late 2019 – memo with IMF

Full state guarantee of deposits in Oschadbank should be canceled by late 2019 – memo with IMF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

LATEST

Ukraine, intl organizations finalizing memo on creation of capital market – Shmyhal

EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz seeks to invest $7.3 bln in extraction in 2021-2025, have 1.8-fold rise in reserves

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Cabinet authorizes UkraineInvest to monitor projects with significant investments

Hearings on claim of AeroSvit owner against Ukraine for $695 mln postponed to early May

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD