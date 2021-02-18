Oschadbank and Syngenta sign partnership program for lending to farmers

State-controlled Oschadbank (Kyiv) and the international agrochemical company Syngenta within the framework of a joint partnership program offer agricultural producers loans up to UAH 28 million.

The loans are reportedly provided for the purchase of field crop and vegetable seeds, as well as plant protection products manufactured by Syngenta.

In the first six months, financing is provided at an interest rate of 0.01% per annum, without fees for issuance and early repayment.

Oschadbank was founded in 1991. Its sole owner is the state.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of January 1, 2021, in terms of total assets (UAH 268.753 billion) Oschadbank ranked second among 73 banks operating in the country.

Syngenta is one of the world leaders in production of seeds and plant protection agents. The company employs over 26,000 employees in more than 90 countries of the world. Its manufacturing and research facilities are located in Switzerland, Great Britain, the United States, China and India.