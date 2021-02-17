Economy

08:58 17.02.2021

Metinvest declares $200 mln in dividends in Feb 2021

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the international vertically integrated mining and metallurgical group Metinvest, declared $200 million in dividends in February 2021, according to its annual financial statements on Tuesday.

According to it, last year Metinvest paid $100 million in dividends, as in the previous year, but the distribution of these funds has changed: SCM Limited received $75 million last year, while in 2019 it received $40 million and $3 million through related companies from subsidiaries of Metinvest.

SMART Group paid out $25 million in 2020 against $56 million in 2019.

As a result of the transfer of dividends last year, their volume payable to shareholders at the end of 2020 decreased to $204 million. The company clarified that $194 million of this amount is due to SCM Limited, and $11 million to SMART Group. In addition, another $12 million in dividends should be received by companies associated with SCM Limited - non-controlling shareholders of Metinvest's subsidiaries.

 

