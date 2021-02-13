Economy

14:22 13.02.2021

IMF mission ends without making decision on stand-by program revision - head of IMF

3 min read
IMF mission ends without making decision on stand-by program revision - head of IMF

The virtual mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine on the first revision of the program for Ukraine in stand-by format ended without a positive result on such a revision, head of the IMF office in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman declared the need for more progress and new discussions.

"The discussion was productive; however, more progress is needed towards completing the first revision of the program. The discussions will continue," Ljungman said in a statement on Saturday.

Ljungman said that the mission worked from December 21 to 23 and from January 11 to February 12 and discussed with the representatives of the Ukrainian authorities the progress in the implementation of measures and reforms that are part of the government's action program supported by the stand-by agreement.

According to him, the discussions focused on strengthening the National Bank management; improving the legislative and regulatory framework for banking supervision and financial recovery; measures aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit in the medium term; legislative initiatives to restore and strengthen anti-corruption infrastructure and justice.

The discussions also touched upon events in the energy sector, the head of the office said.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the adoption of law on the High Council of Justice and the removal of IMF concerns about interference in the work of NABU and SAPO are among the problematic issues. For a positive result, it is also necessary to adopt new amendments to the law on the National Bank and banks that have already been introduced to the Verkhovna Rada and refuse to limit prices introduced this winter on the energy market, as well as greater clarity regarding budget plans for 2022 and the audit of the COVID fund.

According to experts, if some of these issues are solved, the next mission for the first revision of the stand-by program can visit Ukraine approximately in April-May.

On June 9, 2020, the IMF approved a new 18-month stand-by program for Ukraine for SDR3.6 billion (about $5 billion) with an immediate allocation of $2.1 billion of the first tranche.

According to informed sources of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the stand-by program was actually "paused" due to actions on the part of the Ukrainian side, which questioned the basic principles of cooperation under the program. However, the statements of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the commitment to reforms and the fight against corruption and a number of concrete steps, including the adoption of the 2021 state budget and the restoration of the organizational structure of the National Bank, made it possible to declare the mission.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:45 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

17:44 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

16:15 13.02.2021
Both sides need to find compromises in common interests - Mylovanov

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests - Mylovanov

14:48 13.02.2021
IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

13:05 13.02.2021
Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

11:15 13.02.2021
Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

17:02 12.02.2021
Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

13:29 12.02.2021
Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

13:01 12.02.2021
Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

09:50 12.02.2021
EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

Misen receives $47.1 mln of compensation from Ukrgazvydobuvannia in line with court ruling

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

LATEST

DTEK intends to launch first green hydrogen pilot projects by late 2021

Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

Misen receives $47.1 mln of compensation from Ukrgazvydobuvannia in line with court ruling

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

European Commission to scale up technical assistance program for Ukraine by EUR 800,000 in cooperation on critical raw materials

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

EBA calls for quality law enforcement reform in 2021

European Commission reminds that Nord Stream 2 must comply with European legislation in case of implementation

PrivatBank tops list of most profitable Ukrainian banks late 2020, Ukreximbank leads among loss makers

European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD