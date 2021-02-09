Economy

12:33 09.02.2021

SBU conducts searches at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – President of AmCham

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting searches at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder said.

"They literally just wrote to me that the SBU is conducting searches in the company that invested $ 9 billion in Ukraine, in Kryvy Rih – this is ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih," he said during Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Answers forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Tags: #arcelormittal #sbu
AD
