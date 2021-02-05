Economy Ministry expects rise in production of pork, stability on poultry, fall in output of beef, eggs, milk in 2021

Pork production in Ukraine in 2021 will grow by 3.1%, poultry - by 0.1%, while beef production will decrease by 6%, milk and dairy products - by 4.2%, eggs - by 4.3%, fish catch - by 2.3%, such balances of supply and demand were announced by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, production of poultry in Ukraine in 2021 will amount to 1.43 million tonnes, exports will decrease by 0.9%, to 430,000 tonnes, and imports by 7.1%, to 104,000 tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the annual supply of poultry on the domestic market will exceed demand by 1.3 times, by 326,000 tonnes in absolute terms.

The agency believes that pork production in Ukraine in 2021 will grow by 3.1% compared to 2020, to 740,000 tonnes, and demand will exceed supply by 10.9%, or 90,000 tonnes. Imports of this product over the same period will decrease by 2.9%, to 100,000 tonnes, while exports will grow by 20%, to 10,000 tonnes.

According to the expectations of the Ministry of Economy, beef production in Ukraine in 2021 will decrease compared to 2020 by 6%, to 294,000 tonnes, and the domestic supply will exceed the demand by only 3.6%, or 11,000 tonnes. According to the department, in such conditions, exports will fall by 26.3%, to 28,000 tonnes, while imports will grow by 5.8%, to 17,000 tonnes.

According to the ministry, production of milk and dairy products in Ukraine in 2021 will decrease by 4.2% compared to 2020, to 9.10 million tonnes, of which 2.79 million tonnes will be produced by enterprises, and the rest - by households. At the same time, the import of this product over the same period will increase by 0.08%, to 750,000 tonnes, and exports will decrease by 10.4%, to 360,000 tonnes, which is a consequence of the excess of domestic demand over domestic supply at the level of 420,000 tonnes.

The agency expects that egg production in Ukraine in 2021 will decrease by 4.3% compared to 2020, to 896,000 tonnes. The catch and production of fish and fish products in Ukraine in 2021 will grow by 2.3% compared to 2020, to 126,000 tonnes.