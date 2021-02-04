Economy

17:52 04.02.2021

IMF mission in Ukraine continues work - fund

1 min read
IMF mission in Ukraine continues work - fund

The virtual mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine continues to work, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice has said.

At a traditional briefing in Washington on February 4, he pointed out that there is no additional information on the mission's work so far, and advised to wait for communications later.

A week ago, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko announced that the mission had been extended by 7-10 days. According to him, the parties were in the active stage of negotiations and during this time the finalization of the memorandum regarding Ukraine's obligations is possible.

As reported, the mission started work on December 21-23 last year, after which a break was taken for the holidays until January 11. The mission conducts a remote discussion with Ukrainian authorities on the latest economic developments, as well as the measures and reforms required to complete the first review.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:03 04.02.2021
Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

11:21 04.02.2021
Inflation to warm up economy – PM

Inflation to warm up economy – PM

10:13 02.02.2021
United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

14:38 01.02.2021
Govt to present in Feb online platform for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling – Zelensky meeting

Govt to present in Feb online platform for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling – Zelensky meeting

12:40 01.02.2021
French Ambassador talks about disappointment of G7 countries with state of fight against corruption in Ukraine

French Ambassador talks about disappointment of G7 countries with state of fight against corruption in Ukraine

11:55 01.02.2021
Chinese investor in Motor Sich criticizes Ukraine's sanctions, claims no possibility of reconciliation

Chinese investor in Motor Sich criticizes Ukraine's sanctions, claims no possibility of reconciliation

11:44 01.02.2021
UNICEF urges Ukrainian govt to continue with Deinstitutionalization Reform in line with approved National Strategy

UNICEF urges Ukrainian govt to continue with Deinstitutionalization Reform in line with approved National Strategy

10:26 01.02.2021
Ukraine sees 2,030 new cases of COVID-19, 5,131 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 2,030 new cases of COVID-19, 5,131 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

10:12 01.02.2021
Ukrainian draft law on transitional public policy being studied in Paris, Berlin - French ambassador

Ukrainian draft law on transitional public policy being studied in Paris, Berlin - French ambassador

09:47 01.02.2021
Supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine will begin in two weeks with involvement of private logistics companies - Dpty health minister

Supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine will begin in two weeks with involvement of private logistics companies - Dpty health minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Supreme Court lifts seizure of PIB shares, unblocks its funds

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

LATEST

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Supreme Court lifts seizure of PIB shares, unblocks its funds

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

DTEK explains complete shutdown of Zaporizhia TPP by accident at Zaporizhiaoblenergo substation

Lebanon to import milk from Ukraine – Food Safety Service

UIA pays back more than $26.5 mln to passengers for canceled flights in ten months

OKKO officially announces acquisition of Kherson crude oil transshipment terminal, to invest $3 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD