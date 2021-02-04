IMF mission in Ukraine continues work - fund

The virtual mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine continues to work, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice has said.

At a traditional briefing in Washington on February 4, he pointed out that there is no additional information on the mission's work so far, and advised to wait for communications later.

A week ago, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko announced that the mission had been extended by 7-10 days. According to him, the parties were in the active stage of negotiations and during this time the finalization of the memorandum regarding Ukraine's obligations is possible.

As reported, the mission started work on December 21-23 last year, after which a break was taken for the holidays until January 11. The mission conducts a remote discussion with Ukrainian authorities on the latest economic developments, as well as the measures and reforms required to complete the first review.