Economy

15:33 28.01.2021

Rada passes bill on Economic Security Bureau

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada on Thursday adopted bill No. 3087-d on the Bureau of Economic Security – a new central executive body, which is tasked with counteracting violations of law that infringe on the functioning of the state's economy.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the document was supported by 242 MPs with the required minimum of 226 votes.

In particular, 201 MPs of the ruling Servant of the People faction, 17 MPs of the Dovira group and 16 MPs of the opposition Holos faction cast their votes for the bill.

"It was a very difficult one and a half years of work. It was a very complicated bill... Thanks to those who interfered. With you, the reform has become more difficult, but richer. Although, of course, the most important thing in the creation of the Bureau of Economic Security is still ahead," Head of the profile parliamentary committee Danylo Hetmantsev said, commenting on the adoption of the law.

The new body will unite all the units for combating economic crimes of all law enforcement agencies and will pay more attention to analytical work, which will reduce pressure on business and improve the investment climate in Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
