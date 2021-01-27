Ambassador of Slovakia calls on Ukrainian authorities to promote right protection of Slovak investors in Ukraine

Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Ukraine Marek Shafin calls on the Ukrainian authorities to help protect the rights of Slovak investors in Ukraine.

"At the moment there is a possibility of a repeated violation of the rights of citizens of the Slovak Republic, someone is again trying to take away an object in which foreign citizens have invested. In this regard, I want to appeal to the competent Ukrainian authorities to help protect the rights of Slovak investors in Ukraine," the ambassador said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said that this is important for all citizens of Slovakia who intend to invest in Ukraine.

In addition, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the protection of investors' rights for taking control of the violation of the rights of Slovak investors, as well as to the Justice Ministry for a timely response.

At a press conference, the investor's lawyer spoke about the situation that had developed due to the allegedly illegal actions of a financial company of Ukrainian origin around one of the facilities in which the citizens of Slovakia invested.