Economy

15:11 20.01.2021

MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

1 min read
MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

The Supervisory Board of JSC Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU) has appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with a proposal to start negotiations on amendments to the agreement on the purchase of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The Supervisory Board recalled that MGU purchased a 100% share in the authorized capital of GTSOU from JSC Ukrtransgaz, with the terms providing for the initial payment and dynamic component of the price, valid for 15 years.

"The MGU Supervisory Board has repeatedly expressed our concern over the reasons for inclusion and the application of the dynamic component of the price and officially communicated our position. The effective Agreement makes it impossible to make installment payments to JSC Ukrtransgaz, and the necessary and sufficient investments into the modernization of the gas transmission system to fulfill the program approved by the Regulator (NEURC)," the company said in a statement.

The Supervisory Board of MGU addressed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding entering into the negotiations to seek possible ways of resolving these issues and amending the agreement.

Tags: #naftogaz #gtsou #mgu #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:27 20.01.2021
Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

12:34 20.01.2021
Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

16:59 19.01.2021
Naftogaz head considers it necessary to create database of vulnerable gas consumers

Naftogaz head considers it necessary to create database of vulnerable gas consumers

12:11 19.01.2021
PM confident in Naftogaz's readiness to receive all household consumers of country as supplier of last resort

PM confident in Naftogaz's readiness to receive all household consumers of country as supplier of last resort

09:30 19.01.2021
Ukraine increases pumping of gas from UGS facilities to 122.5 mcm on Jan 17

Ukraine increases pumping of gas from UGS facilities to 122.5 mcm on Jan 17

08:49 19.01.2021
Cabinet publishes resolution on maximum gas price for population of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter in Feb-March

Cabinet publishes resolution on maximum gas price for population of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter in Feb-March

18:58 18.01.2021
Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

16:03 18.01.2021
Ukrainian govt intends to convince IMF that measures on gas market meet Stand-By Arrangement – PM

Ukrainian govt intends to convince IMF that measures on gas market meet Stand-By Arrangement – PM

15:34 18.01.2021
Frost causes rise in gas consumption in Ukraine to 180-200 mcm/day, GTS works as normal – GTSOU head

Frost causes rise in gas consumption in Ukraine to 180-200 mcm/day, GTS works as normal – GTSOU head

14:40 16.01.2021
Gas distribution tariff will be limited to UAH 1.79/cubic meter – Gerus

Gas distribution tariff will be limited to UAH 1.79/cubic meter – Gerus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

Govt takes control of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, three CHPPs

Ukrainian PM instructs to prepare issue of green bonds

Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

LATEST

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

DTEK denies Centrenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations

Court refuses Sologub seeking to declare illegal and annul decisions on application of disciplinary sanctions to him by NBU Council

Govt takes control of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, three CHPPs

Ukrainian PM instructs to prepare issue of green bonds

Zelensky instructs dpty head of President's Office to conduct audit of tariffs in all regions

Ukraine plans to return to sending IMF borrowing into NBU FX reserves by 2023 – Finance minister

Ukraine committed to development of hydrogen technologies, hydrogen ecosystem creation – Shmyhal

UMCC declares intention of oligarchs to regain influence over company by blocking its activities

Agricultural production in Ukraine falls by 11.5% in 2020 – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD