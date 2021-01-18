Economy

Agricultural production in Ukraine falls by 11.5% in 2020 – statistics

The agricultural production in Ukraine decreased by 11.5% in 2020 compared to the previous year, while over 11 months the decline amounted to 12.4%, the State Statistics Service said on Monday.

According to its data, crop production fell by 13.6% (over 11 months by 14.8%), while livestock by 2.6% (by 2.5% over 11 months).

The State Statistics Service said that the decline in agricultural enterprises was 14%, including crop production by 16.5%, and livestock by 0.9%, while in households it amounted to 6.8%, including crop production by 7.8%, and livestock by 4.5%.

The service said that in 2019 agricultural production in Ukraine increased by 1.4%.

The State Statistics Service said that from the regional perspective in 2020, the growth of agricultural production was achieved in such regions as׃ Sumy by 4.1%, Ivano-Frankivsk by 3.2%, Chernihiv by 4.7%, Rivne by 3.1% and Chernivtsi 0.6%, while the greatest decline was recorded in such regions as׃ Odesa by 38.4%, Kirovohrad by 32.2% and Cherkasy by 24.4%.

