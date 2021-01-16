Economy

Construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses threat to European solidarity – ambassador

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a threat to European solidarity, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"In an interview with the influential German news agency RND (RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland; 7 million readers) he criticized the attempts of the head of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern government, [Manuela] Schwesig (SPD) to complete Nord Stream 2 as a threat to European solidarity," Melnyk wrote on his Twitter Friday night.

Earlier it was reported that foreign policy expert Nicholas Burns, who advised U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during the election campaign, advised him to temporarily suspend the sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

