Economy

12:14 15.01.2021

Shmyhal predicts gas price to decrease in spring-summer

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal predicts that gas prices will decrease for the spring-summer period.

"This is an exchange, it's hard to predict. My estimates are that the price will go down in spring and summer. This is a traditional estimate that has been formed on the world's stock exchanges over the years," he said on the air of the "Snidanok (Breakfast) with 1 + 1" program on Friday morning, answering the question of what the price of gas will be after the end of the heating season and enhanced quarantine measures.

In addition, according to the government's press service, Shmyhal noted that the Cabinet will develop an annual gas product, when the gas price for consumers will be fixed annually.

"The state company Naftogaz and other gas suppliers will calculate the price of their annual products and offer the Ukrainians a fixed price," he said.

According to the prime minister, in the fall of last year, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have already signed annual contracts for the supply of gas at a price of UAH 4.70 per cubic meter. He added that this principle is valid in most European countries, and people can choose a fixed price for a year or a month.

In addition, as Shmyhal said, the government, together with the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, worked on the legislative regulation of the issue of the gas distribution tariff, since it is established by local supply companies and approved by the NEURC.

"We want the distribution tariff to be fair for all people. For this, there are well-developed mechanisms and legislators in the parliament are ready to support such an initiative," the head of government emphasized.

Tags: #shmyhal #gas
