NEURC to analyze justification of regional gas companies' license fee – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has ordered to prepare state regulation of gas prices for household consumers (the population) for the quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter.

"The second issue that worries the public, and which we are working on, is the tariffs for gas distribution, or the so-called license fee for gas. Now the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) is starting a thorough inspection of all gas suppliers who currently have the highest tariffs for gas distribution," the prime minister said in at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the settlement of this issue can be resolved with the help of the Verkhovna Rada by amending the current legislation.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine will soon study the validity and transparency of tariffs for gas distribution and, in the event of violations, will oblige the NEURC to correct the situation.

