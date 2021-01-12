Economy

17:46 12.01.2021

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed the law "On Electronic Communications" adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 16, 2020, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reports.

"The signing of the Law 'On Electronic Communications' reform the outdated regulatory framework in the field of electronic communications in accordance with the latest European standards. This is a strategic decision for the development of the industry and a necessary step on the way to European integration and the entry of our country into the EU's Single Digital Market," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

The signed law provides for: reducing the number of checks and regulatory pressure on companies in the field of electronic communications, equal rights and access to infrastructure for operators and providers, ensuring competition in the electronic communications market.

The document also allows users to select certain types of services (not as part of a service package) if technically possible; gives them the right to receive comprehensive and clear information on the description of the terms of the contract in accordance with the rules for the provision and receipt of electronic communication services.

The law is aimed at reducing spam through the mandatory prior consent of the subscriber to receive information and the mandatory possibility of unsubscribing.

In addition, the law provides for an increase in fines for electronic communications providers in case of violation of user rights.

"Also, the bill will provide equal access to all citizens to communications and the Internet. The digital country should be accessible to everyone," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Interfax-Ukraine
