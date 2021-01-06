Ukrzaliznytsia increases cargo transportation by 7.4% in Dec

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia transported in December 2020, according to recent data, 26.65 million tonnes of cargo in all routes, which is 7.4% more than the same period in 2019.

According to the Ukrzaliznytsia's press service on Wednesday, cargo turnover for the specified period increased by 4.4%, up to 14.404 billion tonne-kilometers.

Thus, the largest volume of cargo transportation in December 2020 was traditionally in domestic traffic and amounted to 12.08 million tonnes, which is 15.4% more than in December 2019. Domestic cargo turnover increased by 11.6%, to 4.668 billion tonne-kilometers.

Export in December 2020 amounted to 9.8 million tonnes, import to 3.78 million tonnes, and transit to 1 million tonnes.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia increased the volume of domestic cargo transportation by 22% in November.