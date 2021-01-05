Economy

18:51 05.01.2021

Govt changes minimum insurance payments for damage caused by civil aviation

2 min read
Govt changes minimum insurance payments for damage caused by civil aviation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the procedure and rules for the implementation of compulsory civil aviation insurance, which establish new minimum insurance payments (limits of liability) for damage caused as a result of delays in the carriage of passengers, as well as for damage caused to baggage, cargo or correspondence.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine with reference to Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy.

"Back in 2008, we joined the, Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules for International Carriage by Air, signed in Montreal in 1999. This document determines the amount of the minimum insurance payments [the so-called limits of liability] of the air carrier for damage caused by delay, or damage caused to baggage, cargo or correspondence. The International Civil Aviation Organization revises these limits every five years, taking into account the inflation rate, and notifies about the change in the liability limits. Therefore, in this regard, we also had to align the necessary regulatory legal acts," the press service quoted Vladyslav Krykliy.

The ministry said that on June 28, 2019, the International Civil Aviation Organization announced a revision of the limits of liability this year and provided updated liability limits that were effective from December 28, 2019.

 

Tags: #aviation #insurance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:06 11.12.2020
Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

11:26 08.07.2020
Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

18:28 07.04.2020
Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

10:23 19.11.2019
Brokbusiness insurer reduces gross premium collection by 9.59% in nine months

Brokbusiness insurer reduces gross premium collection by 9.59% in nine months

17:18 05.07.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

12:22 07.05.2019
State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

16:01 23.10.2018
Ukraine becoming important player in European aviation market

Ukraine becoming important player in European aviation market

15:19 23.10.2018
Fairfax not planning to merge Colonnade Ukraine, AXA Insurance

Fairfax not planning to merge Colonnade Ukraine, AXA Insurance

16:51 25.09.2018
State Aviation Service adjusts limits for drone flights, raising weight, range, altitude

State Aviation Service adjusts limits for drone flights, raising weight, range, altitude

19:02 06.09.2018
Losses from insurance against nuclear risks approaching zero, personal insurance in transport less than 10%

Losses from insurance against nuclear risks approaching zero, personal insurance in transport less than 10%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ferrexpo announces interim dividends of $0.132 per share

Deutsche Bank lends Ukraine $340.7 mln in late 2020 – Finance Ministry

Gas transit through Ukraine's GTS down by 38% in 2020

Ukreximbank provides Antonov with almost UAH 3 bln for construction of three An-178 aircraft for army

Treasury account balance narrows by almost 40% in Dec – treasury

LATEST

Purchases of trolleybuses by Ukrainian cities in 2020 grows by 72% – AllTransUA

Govt approves procedure for free travel on roads built under concession

Ukrainian Retail Association offers compromise version of restrictions for retail chains during lockdown

Airport Lviv cuts passenger traffic by 60%, increases cargo traffic 2.2-fold in 2020

SPF asks to investigate sabotage in implementing government's decision to transfer facilities to fund

Fomich Group plans to build apartment complex in Bukovel by Feb 2022

Nova Poshta to open 40 business branches in 2021, looking for co-investors

Profile RES associations urge to distribute Ukrenergo loans to pay off debts to 'green' generation

Railway communication during 'lockdown' to be fully provided - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ferrexpo announces interim dividends of $0.132 per share

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD