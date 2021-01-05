Govt changes minimum insurance payments for damage caused by civil aviation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the procedure and rules for the implementation of compulsory civil aviation insurance, which establish new minimum insurance payments (limits of liability) for damage caused as a result of delays in the carriage of passengers, as well as for damage caused to baggage, cargo or correspondence.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine with reference to Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy.

"Back in 2008, we joined the, Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules for International Carriage by Air, signed in Montreal in 1999. This document determines the amount of the minimum insurance payments [the so-called limits of liability] of the air carrier for damage caused by delay, or damage caused to baggage, cargo or correspondence. The International Civil Aviation Organization revises these limits every five years, taking into account the inflation rate, and notifies about the change in the liability limits. Therefore, in this regard, we also had to align the necessary regulatory legal acts," the press service quoted Vladyslav Krykliy.

The ministry said that on June 28, 2019, the International Civil Aviation Organization announced a revision of the limits of liability this year and provided updated liability limits that were effective from December 28, 2019.