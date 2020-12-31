Economy

11:28 31.12.2020

Ukravtodor opens passage on new bridge across Chortomlyk river on N-23 highway

Ukravtodor opens passage on new bridge across Chortomlyk river on N-23 highway

The State Agency for Highways of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has opened a passage on a new bridge over the Chortomlyk river in the village of Oleksiyivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukravtodor reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"I think everyone remembers the story of May, when the old ferry collapsed during the passage of an overloaded truck. It hasn't been repaired for 65 years. Then we immediately launched the process of reconstruction of the bridge. The whole team was faced with the task of opening the traffic here by the end of the year. All critical work has been completed now. Today, the first test vehicle set off across the bridge in Oleksiyivka. From tomorrow, vehicular traffic will be carried out in a usual mode," the press service quoted head of the agency Oleksandr Kubrakov as saying.

According to Ukravtodor, in 2021, work on the installation of a drainage system from the superstructure, the arrangement of the upper layers of the pavement, road markings and the dismantling of the reinforced concrete channel supports of the old bridge will be completed on the bridge.

The bridge over Chortomlyk is an integral part of the road N-23 Kropyvnytskyi - Kryvyi Rih - Zaporizhia (km 206 + 925).

