Volume of construction work in Ukraine 9.3% up in Nov 2020 - Statistics

The volume of construction work carried out in Ukraine in November 2020 increased by 9.3% from November 2019, while in October compared to October a year earlier by 13.3%.

According to the State Statistics Service, since the beginning of this year, the volume of construction work completed amounted to UAH 164.2 billion.

In general, in January-November of this year, this indicator increased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year.

According to the statistics agency, in November the figure grew by 8.6% versus the previous month (according to the seasonally adjusted data by 0.4%), while in October this figure rose by 2.5% compared to September.

According to the State Statistics Service, in November 2020 from November 2019, the volume of work decreased in housing and non-residential construction, but increased in engineering. Thus, according to unadjusted data, the decrease in volumes in residential construction was 4.6%, in non-residential construction some 1.2%. At the same time, the volume of construction of engineering structures increased by 17.4%.

The share of new construction in the total volume of completed construction work was 36.9%, repairs - 35.7%, reconstruction and technical re-equipment - 27.4%.