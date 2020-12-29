Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

Ukraine has started preparations for negotiations on new agreements on a free trade area (FTA) with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia and China, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko has said.

"Preparations are underway for negotiations on an FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia and China," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He also said Ukraine has started negotiations with the EU on revising the Association Agreement.

Petrashko said the additional capitalization of the Export Credit Agency (ECA) to UAH 2 billion, which is provided by the 2021 national budget, will strengthen Ukraine's export positions.