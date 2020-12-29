Economy

12:50 29.12.2020

Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

1 min read
Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

Ukraine has started preparations for negotiations on new agreements on a free trade area (FTA) with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia and China, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko has said.

"Preparations are underway for negotiations on an FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia and China," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He also said Ukraine has started negotiations with the EU on revising the Association Agreement.

Petrashko said the additional capitalization of the Export Credit Agency (ECA) to UAH 2 billion, which is provided by the 2021 national budget, will strengthen Ukraine's export positions.

Tags: #fta #petrashko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:33 29.12.2020
Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

12:54 29.12.2020
Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

12:06 24.11.2020
FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

13:59 27.07.2020
Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

Text of FTA agreement between Turkey, Ukraine to be finalized soon – ambassador

12:03 08.07.2020
Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

17:17 07.07.2020
Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

16:07 07.07.2020
Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

15:38 16.06.2020
Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

11:34 17.03.2020
Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

09:46 12.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

In 2021 Finance Ministry gains right to change govt domestic loan bonds from additional capitalization of state-owned banks to market ones, re-purchase GDP warrants

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

LATEST

Bolt Food service expands coverage in Kyiv

Interpipe redeems part of 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

Founder of Prostor network intends to acquire control over FMCG distributor Euromix

UEB launches natural gas trading on 'day ahead' market

Ukrzaliznytsia repairs almost 12,000 freight cars for 11 months

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

Govt expands Affordable Loans 5-7-9% for medium-sized companies with annual income of up to EUR20 mln

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $28.5 bln - head of NBU Council

Enwell Energy extends license for Svyrydivske field for 20 years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD