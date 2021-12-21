Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine hopes to sign an agreement on a free trade area (FTA) with Turkey during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine early 2022.

"It is the economy and the joint economic interest of states that strengthens the political partnership between countries. There should be more Ukrainian products abroad. We must expand free trade agreements with the European Union, Canada, Israel early next year, when Erdoğan will visit Ukraine. You also need to move towards liberalizing trade with the United States, Japan and our other trading partners," Zelensky said at the annual conference of ambassadors of Ukraine titled "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a Strong State."