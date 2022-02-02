Economy

14:42 02.02.2022

Govt approves draft FTA agreement with Turkey

2 min read
Govt approves draft FTA agreement with Turkey

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Turkey at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, the agreement will bring an additional 2% of GDP annually.

"The basis of the agreement is the zeroing of duties by Turkey for 10,337 commodity items. This is 95% of the total number of goods. Another 1,348 commodity items will be subject to tariff quotas or duty reduction," she said, presenting the draft FTA Agreement with Turkey at the government meeting.

Currently, Ukraine exports 1,100 commodity items to Turkey, since Turkey has one of the highest levels of customs protection in the world, she said. At the same time, the level of Ukrainian customs duties is one of the lowest.

"In recent years, we have begun to observe that Ukrainian duties have generally ceased to be a barrier to Turkish goods, while Turkish duties for our goods have been an impenetrable wall for entering their market," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, Ukraine reserves the right to apply a duty on the export of scrap metal.

"At the same time, Turkey opens the domestic market for our metal. Duties for another 130 commodity items of metallurgy goods have been partially reduced... And additional quotas have been established for 160 metallurgy goods," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, Ukraine will retain duties on the import of used cars, setting transitional periods of three to five years for vehicles and light industry products. As for the latter, Svyrydenko announced state support in the form of affordable loans for the modernization of equipment for Ukrainian light industry companies.

At the same time, the parties reserve the right to restore the effect of duties through the mechanism of bilateral safeguard measures.

As Svyrydenko said, the review of the agreement shall take place no later than two years later.

Tags: #fta #turkey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:20 21.01.2022
Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

12:28 04.01.2022
Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

12:00 31.12.2021
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

12:31 21.12.2021
Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

14:47 04.12.2021
Turkey intends to sell at least 20 Bayraktars to Ukraine - Bloomberg

Turkey intends to sell at least 20 Bayraktars to Ukraine - Bloomberg

15:58 18.11.2021
Ukrainian tourists stranded in Turkey return to Ukraine

Ukrainian tourists stranded in Turkey return to Ukraine

10:58 21.10.2021
Ukrainian Consulate General in Istanbul checks data on detention of Ukrainian in Turkey – MFA

Ukrainian Consulate General in Istanbul checks data on detention of Ukrainian in Turkey – MFA

10:57 21.09.2021
Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

13:04 13.09.2021
Traffic accident in Turkey injures 35 Ukrainians, Turkish driver killed on spot – MFA

Traffic accident in Turkey injures 35 Ukrainians, Turkish driver killed on spot – MFA

09:43 25.08.2021
Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky announces stabilization of hryvnia, absence of risks for it

USA, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Canada launch GBP 35 mln Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

Zelensky: economy stabilizing, budget revenues in Jan overfulfilled by UAH 7 bln

Ukraine begins importing gas from Hungary

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky announces stabilization of hryvnia, absence of risks for it

USA, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Canada launch GBP 35 mln Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

Ukraine, Netherlands organize business missions - Shmyhal

PGNiG, ERU sign contract for supply of American LNG to Ukraine

Zelensky: economy stabilizing, budget revenues in Jan overfulfilled by UAH 7 bln

Ukraine begins importing gas from Hungary

Metinvest increases tax payments by 2.4 times in 2021

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

NEFCO Corporation buys 13.74% in Bank Lviv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD