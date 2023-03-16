Economy

12:36 16.03.2023

Ukraine plans to formalize CEPA with UAE in April, update FTA agreement with Canada - Svyrydenko

2 min read
Ukraine plans to formalize the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE and update the Free Trade Area Agreement (FTA) with Canada in April, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said at the Forbes Exporters Summit Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

"On Monday we will sign a digital agreement with the UK. This is not about tariff regulation, but about the regulatory environment so as not to create additional barriers," Svyrydenko also said.

According to her, the EU actually decided to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine for another year, and "task number 1" for the government is to maintain this regime until the moment of joining the EU.

Among other tasks of the Ministry of Economy in the field of trade and promotion of Ukrainian exports, she named joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which will improve access to markets such as Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

Svyrydenko also stressed that Ukraine would actively move towards Africa in terms of trade liberalization with its countries.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also added that the EU decision on the extension of the agreements on liberalization in the field of transport should appear as early as Thursday.

"We hope that by 2024," the Minister of Economy specified.

Tags: #fta

