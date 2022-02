Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus signed an agreement on a free trade zone between the countries.

The agreement was signed in Kyiv on Thursday in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the results of negotiations between the parties.

It is expected that the agreement on a Free trade area between the countries will bring an additional 2% of GDP annually.