Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko is counting on the rapid transformation of his department with the separation of the Agrarian Ministry.

"For a short period, about a month and a half, such a distinction takes place at the level of a resolution. Then a team of a new ministry is formed. We transfer the departments of the Economy Ministry that are engaged in agriculture, this is about 150 people," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that this format has already been passed on the example of the creation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries. At the same time, he said that the reorganization should not affect the implementation of agricultural support programs.

"The work of the deputy ministers will continue in the near future, further we will look for a solution, redirect to other areas and other formats," Petrashko said.