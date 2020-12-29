Economy

13:33 29.12.2020

Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

1 min read
Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko is counting on the rapid transformation of his department with the separation of the Agrarian Ministry.

"For a short period, about a month and a half, such a distinction takes place at the level of a resolution. Then a team of a new ministry is formed. We transfer the departments of the Economy Ministry that are engaged in agriculture, this is about 150 people," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that this format has already been passed on the example of the creation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries. At the same time, he said that the reorganization should not affect the implementation of agricultural support programs.

"The work of the deputy ministers will continue in the near future, further we will look for a solution, redirect to other areas and other formats," Petrashko said.

Tags: #petrashko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 29.12.2020
Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

12:50 29.12.2020
Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

12:03 08.07.2020
Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

17:17 07.07.2020
Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

16:07 07.07.2020
Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

15:38 16.06.2020
Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

11:34 17.03.2020
Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

In 2021 Finance Ministry gains right to change govt domestic loan bonds from additional capitalization of state-owned banks to market ones, re-purchase GDP warrants

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

LATEST

Bolt Food service expands coverage in Kyiv

Interpipe redeems part of 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

Founder of Prostor network intends to acquire control over FMCG distributor Euromix

UEB launches natural gas trading on 'day ahead' market

Ukrzaliznytsia repairs almost 12,000 freight cars for 11 months

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

Govt expands Affordable Loans 5-7-9% for medium-sized companies with annual income of up to EUR20 mln

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $28.5 bln - head of NBU Council

Enwell Energy extends license for Svyrydivske field for 20 years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD